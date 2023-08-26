Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Bush sustained a concussion during Saturday's 19-15 preseason loss to the Packers, John Boyle of Seattle's official site reports.

Bush recorded just one tackle after starting Saturday's preseason finale, and he appeared to sustain this injury during a punt in the third quarter. The 25-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks this offseason after a disappointing 2022 campaign with the Steelers when he recorded 81 tackles and two passes defended over 17 games. When healthy, Bush will look to re-ignite his career while playing behind six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner and Jordan Brooks, the latter of which is expected to play Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL on Jan. 1.