Bush finished Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers with a game-high 17 total tackles (five solo).

Bush's 17 combined tackles is a career high for the Texas Tech product. It was his first game against the Steelers, who drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Bush got the start at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Wagner with Jordyn Brooks ruled out with an ankle injury. If Brooks doesn't show improvement leading up to the Seahawks' pivotal regular-season finale against the Cardinals, Bush should draw the start for a second straight week.