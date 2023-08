Bush (knee) posted four tackles in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Bush was previously dealing with a knee injury during training camp, but he confirmed that he's past that injury with his return to live action. The 2019 first-round pick is expected to back up Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks (knee) this season as long as Brooks is ready for Week 1. Brooks cleared a physical Aug. 15 but has yet to return to live action.