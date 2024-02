Bush posted 37 tackles (18 solo) across 13 games during the 2023 season.

Bush logged 10 or fewer defensive snaps in seven of 13 games this season, averaging 18.2 defensive snaps overall. Still, Bush stacked up a whopping 18 tackles in a Week 17 loss to the Steelers, his former team. He'll turn 26 years old in July and will be a free agent in March, so Bush may look for a starting job elsewhere but will likely end up with backup duties again.