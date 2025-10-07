default-cbs-image
Head coach Mike Macdonald relayed Monday that Witherspoon (knee) will attempt to return to practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon was able to play through a knee injury during the Seahawks' Week 4 win against the Cardinals. However, he was unable to practice in the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, which the third-year corner ultimately observed from the sidelines. Witherspoon would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity this week in order to have a realistic chance of playing in Jacksonville. If Witherspoon is not able to play and Riq Woolen cannot clear the league's concussion protocol before the Seahawks' Week 6 road clash, then Derion Kendrick and Nehemiah Pritchett would be the top candidates to start at outside cornerback opposite Josh Jobe.

