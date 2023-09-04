Witherspoon (hamstring) was spotted at the Seahawks' practice Monday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Witherspoon has been out since Aug. 7 with a hamstring injury and it's unclear how much work he put in Monday at practice. Seattle's injury report Wednesday will give a better indication of the rookie cornerback's status for Week 1 versus the Rams. Head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Witherspoon is unlikely to be able to play in the contest, though that certainly could have changed Monday.