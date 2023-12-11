Head coach Pete Carroll noted after Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers that Witherspoon is dealing with bruised ribs, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Witherspoon sustained the rib injury midway through the first quarter and did not return to the game. Artie Burns filled in for Witherspoon at nickel, but the former also left Sunday's game with a knee injury. Witherspoon will have an extra day off to recover from the injury ahead of Week 15 against the Eagles on Mon. Dec. 18.