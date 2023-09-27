Witherspoon recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and two pass deflections in the Seahawks' 37-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Witherspoon was everywhere in Week 3, leading the team in tackles while also deflecting two passes. The cornerback missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but he now has 16 tackles and three pass deflections over his first two career games with Seattle.
More News
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Ready to make NFL debut•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Makes return to practice•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Inactive for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Probably won't debut Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Questionable with hamstring issue•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Limited participant in practice•