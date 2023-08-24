Witherspoon (hamstring) is on track to return to practice next week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Witherspoon has been hampered with a lingering hamstring injury since Aug. 7. The Seahawks were presumably exercising caution with their fifth-pick overall selection in this year's draft in order to ensure his health heading into the regular season. Seattle has ideas of playing him in the slot to kick off the season, which should lead to a pretty healthy role, as they used five defensive backs on 70 percent of their defensive snaps last season. The rookie is trending in the right direction as Week 1 approaches.