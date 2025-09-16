Witherspoon is dealing with an MCL contusion to his knee, and head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that it's "possible" that the 2023 first-rounder could return for the Seahawks' Week 3 clash against the Saints on Sunday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon suffered the injury during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers, and his practice participation over the coming week will help determine his availability for Week 3. Derion Kendrick ended up seeing a significant increase in defensive snaps during the Seahawks' 31-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday, and he took advantage of the opportunity with a solo tackle and two pass defenses (including an interception). Kendrick will continue to see a bigger role in the Seahawks' offense for as long as Witherspoon is sidelined.