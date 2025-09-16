default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Witherspoon is dealing with an MCL contusion to his knee, and head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that it's "possible" that the 2023 first-rounder could return for the Seahawks' Week 3 clash against the Saints on Sunday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon suffered the injury during the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers, and his practice participation over the coming week will help determine his availability for Week 3. Derion Kendrick ended up seeing a significant increase in defensive snaps during the Seahawks' 31-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday, and he took advantage of the opportunity with a solo tackle and two pass defenses (including an interception). Kendrick will continue to see a bigger role in the Seahawks' offense for as long as Witherspoon is sidelined.

More News