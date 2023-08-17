The Seahawks are tinkering with the idea of playing Witherspoon (hamstring) in the slot to kick off the season, Eric Williams of FoxSports.com reports.

Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall selection in this year's draft, logged 109 snaps at slot corner during his final collegiate season at Illinois, so the role is not foreign to him. Riq Woolen and Mike Jackson are slated to start outside at corner, so Seattle is looking to ge their best 11 defenders on the field as much as possible. It should be noted, they used five defensvie backs on 70 percent of their snaps during the regular-season in 2022. Witherspoon missed the first two days of camp before resolving contract issues, and has been hampered with a lingering hamstring injury since Aug. 7, so a return to health sooner than later would be so he could get in more reps at the slot.