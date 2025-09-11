Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon was unable to practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that he picked up during the Seahawks' 17-13 loss to the 49ers this past Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Witherspoon injured his knee midway through the fourth quarter on the same play that Josh Jobe picked off a pass from Brock Purdy (toe) on a pass intended for Ricky Pearsall, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Witherspoon was able to play for the rest of the game, but he's come out of the contest worse for wear and will need to participate in practice over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the Steelers in Week 2.
