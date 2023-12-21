Witherspoon (hip) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Witherspoon suffered a hip injury against the 49ers in Week 14 and sat out Monday's win over the Eagles. Per John Boyle of the team's official site, the rookie cornerback is dealing with a hip pointer but is showing improvement. Mike Jackson has seen a big increase in defensive snaps while Witherspoon has been absent and would presumably have a significant role again Sunday versus Tennessee if Witherspoon is ruled out again.
