Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Witherspoon dealt with the knee issue last week but was active against Arizona last Thursday night and played 100 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Leads team in tackles in return•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Good to go against Arizona•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Labeled as limited again•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Limited on practice report•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Won't return for Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Doubtful for Week 3•