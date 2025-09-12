Witherspoon (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon played all 76 defensive snaps last Sunday against San Francisco despite suffering the knee injury in that contest. Derion Kendrick, Shaquill Griffin and Nehemiah Pritchett will be in for elevated roles at cornerback behind Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe if Witherspoon is deemed inactive.