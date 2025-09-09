Witherspoon recorded eight total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

Witherspoon was rather active in Week 1, finishing tied for second on the team in tackles behind only safety Julian Love (10). Witherspoon reached eight tackles twice in 2024, most recently in Week 18 against the Rams. The cornerback will look to build off of his performance against San Francisco when the Seahawks travel to face the Steelers in Week 2.