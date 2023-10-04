Witherspoon recorded seven tackles (six solo), two sacks and a pick-six during Seattle's 24-3 win against the Giants on Monday.
Witherspoon had the best game of his young career notching both his first ever sack and interception, which he returned 97-yards for a touchdown to help seal the game. The rookie first-round pick will look to build off of this strong performance against the Bengals following Seattle's Week 5 bye.
