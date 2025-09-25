Witherspoon (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Witherspoon missed Seattle's last two games due to an MCL injury. The 2023 first-rounder logged a full practice Wednesday and has been cleared to play in Thursday's NFC West clash, when he'll play a prominent role in the Seahawks' secondary alongside Josh Jobe, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Julian Love (hamstring).