Witherspoon wasn't present at training camp Thursday as he continues to negotiate his rookie contract, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Witherspoon -- the No. 5 pick in this year's draft -- is the only 2023 draft pick that hasn't signed his rookie contract. The money is already collectively bargained, but Witherspoon is angling to get all or most of his $21.17 million signing bonus paid immediately. Head coach Pete Carroll doesn't believe that Witherspoon will be out for long. Hopefully that's the case, as the 22-year-old cornerback is missing crucial practice reps as he looks to solidify himself as the team's top cornerback.