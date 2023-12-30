The Seahawks are hopeful Witherspoon (hip) will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers and that there is a 60/40 chance he'll be ready, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon is attempting to return from a two-game absence. Doing so would be beneficial for both Seattle's playoff push and his Defensive Rookie of the Year case. If he ultimately does not get the green light, Mike Jackson and Tre Brown would again be candidates to see increased snaps.