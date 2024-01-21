Witherspoon recorded 79 tackles (56 solo), 16 pass breakups, 3.0 sacks and a pick-six across 14 games during the 2023 season.

Witherspoon's physicality was a welcomed addition to a Seattle defense that had seemingly lost its identity over the past couple of years. The No. 5 overall pick made a statement in Week 4 with two sacks and a pick-six against the Giants, and he led the Seahawks in pass breakups. His 8.0 tackles for loss also ranks fourth on the team. Witherspoon will be a starter again in 2024, and he should be a solid fantasy contributor regardless of who the head coach is.