Witherspoon (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Witherspoon has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early August. It was expected that he would miss Sunday's game and will have his next chance to make his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Lions. Tre Brown and Mike Jackson are set for elevated work opposite starting cornerback Riq Woolen.

More News