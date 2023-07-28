Witherspoon agreed to a four-year, $31.86 million rookie contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Witherspoon held out of training camp for two days and was the last of the 259 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft to sign his rookie deal. Rookie contracts are collectively bargained based on draft position, but Witherspoon and the Seahawks were at odds over how much of the signing bonus he would get up front. The deal includes a signing bonus of $20.17 million but there haven't been any initial reports on how that bonus is being paid out. With the holdout behind him, the 2023 first-round pick is set to return to practice with the Seahawks.