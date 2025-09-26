Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Leads team in tackles in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon recorded nine total tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in Thursday's 23-20 win over Arizona.
Witherspoon made his return to action in Week 4 after missing two contests with an MCL injury, leading the team in takedowns versus the Cardinals. Additionally, he combined with Josh Jobe to sack Kyler Murray in the third quarter. Witherspoon has now produced 17 total tackles (12 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also registering a pass defensed over two games this year.
