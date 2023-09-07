Witherspoon (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Witherspoon has been out since early August but is making strides towards returning to full health and could still be ready for Sunday's game against the Rams. Selected fifth overall in April, the 22-year-old is slated to start at corner opposite Riq Woolen once healthy.
