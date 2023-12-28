Witherspoon (hip) was considered to be a limited participant at Seattle's walkthrough Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Witherspoon has missed the last two contests due to a hip injury, but head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the cornerback was "bouncing around pretty good in the walkthrough". The cornerback will have two more practice sessions to increase his workload this week ahead of the team's matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday.