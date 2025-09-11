Witherspoon (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon picked up the injury in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. He's missed the first two practices of the week and would have to practice Friday in at least a limited capacity in order to have a realistic chance of playing against the Steelers on Sunday. Shaquill Griffin and Derion Kendrick could draw some snaps at slot corner if Witherspoon is not cleared to play in Seattle's Week 2 bout.