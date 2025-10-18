Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Looking good for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) was a full participant at practice Friday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Witherspoon has missed four of Seattle's last five contests with a nagging knee issue, but he's trending towards playing in Week 7. Barring any setbacks, he figures to resume his starting role at cornerback versus the Texans.
