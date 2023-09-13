Witherspoon (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Witherspoon had been dealing with a hamstring issue since early August and didn't play in Seattle's season opener. Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Wednesday's practice was the cornerback's first full session since Aug. 7. It appears likely that Witherspoon will be able to make his season debut in Detroit on Sunday.
