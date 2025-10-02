Witherspoon (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon is recovering from a knee injury, which has prevented him from participating in each of the first two practices of the week, so Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Derion Kendrick and Nehemiah Pritchett would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Josh Jobe if Witherspoon is unable to play Sunday.