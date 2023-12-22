Witherspoon (hip) did not participate in Friday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

With Witherspoon being a DNP in Friday's practice, it seems likely that Witherspoon will miss his second straight game of the season. Mike Jackson and Tre Brown are candidates for increased work at cornerback alongside starter Riq Woolen if Witherspoon is unable to suit up against the Titans on Sunday.