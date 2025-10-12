Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
The cornerback will now miss his fourth game of 2025 due to the knee injury. Shaquill Griffin, Derion Kendrick and Nehemiah Pritchett are Seattle's backup corners.
