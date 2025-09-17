Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Not practicing Wednesday
Witherspoon (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, coach Mike Macdonald expressed some optimism Monday that Witherspoon may be able to return from an MCL contusion in Week 3, but he still wasn't in football shape as of Wednesday. Unless he can return to practice Thursday or Friday, it's unlikely he'll be able to suit up Sunday versus the Saints.
