Witherspoon recorded four solo tackles, 1.0 sacks and a pass breakup in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Witherspoon was sent on the blitz multiple times and seemingly made an impact on each trip. He was fantastic in coverage, too, helping secure the Super Bowl win in his third season. The 2023 first-round pick recorded 89 tackles (61 solo), 11 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception through 15 games, including the playoffs. Witherspoon is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, although he'll almost certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.