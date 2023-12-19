Witherspoon (hip) is listed as inactive for Monday's matchup with the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Witherspoon was questionable with a hip injury heading into the evening and ultimately did not get the green light. In his absence, Mike Jackson is the likely candidate to fill in at cornerback.
More News
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Uncertain to suit up Monday•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Remains sidelined•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Dealing with different injury•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Bruised ribs in loss•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Questionable to return•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Enjoys career day•