Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Practices Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The cornerback missed four of the last five games with the knee issue. Witherspoon did put in a limited session last Friday as well, though that might have been too close to Sunday's game to get ready in time to play. The third-year pro's status will be worth monitoring as the practice week continues ahead of Monday's matchup with the Texans.
