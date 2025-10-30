Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Practicing in full out of bye
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Witherspoon has been out for each of Seattle's last three games with the knee injury. His full participation to begin the week should set him up for a return and a key role in the secondary in Week 9 against the Commanders.
