Witherspoon (hamstring) is not expected to play against the Rams on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2023 first-round selection out of Illinois had been sidelined for just under a month before participating in Seahawks practice as a limited participant this past week. Seattle seems to be playing it safe with their young corner, and the team hopes Witherspoon can make his debut during next week's contest against Detroit.