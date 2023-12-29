Witherspoon (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Witherspoon was able to log a week of limited practice sessions after missing Seattle's last two games, and he's now got a shot at suiting up in Week 17. If the 2023 first-round pick is unable to return to the field Sunday, expect both Mike Jackson and Tre Brown to see an uptick in snaps in the Seahawks' secondary.
