Witherspoon (hamstring) is listed as questionable Friday for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pete Carroll suggested a week ago that Witherspoon was unlikely to play in Seattle's regular-season opener, so he should be presumed to be on the 'doubtful' end of the questionable designation. One of Tre Brown or Mike Jackson would probably start in Witherspoon's place across from Riq Woolen.