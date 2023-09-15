Witherspoon (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Witherspoon missed Seattle's season opener, but he put in a full week of practice and is ready to make his NFL debut in Detroit. The 2023 first-round pick should help shore up a secondary that allowed over 100 receiving yards to two different Rams wide receivers in Week 1, even though Los Angeles was playing without Cooper Kupp (hamstring).
