Witherspoon (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Witherspoon has been nursing a knee injury throughout the season, and he was forced to miss the team's loss to the Buccaneers in Week 5. The cornerback has opened this week with back-to-back absences at practice, and he'll look to return to the field for Friday's final practice of the week.