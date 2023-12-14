Witherspoon (hip) did not practice Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Witherspoon hasn't practiced since suffering the injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. With the Seahawks not playing until Monday, he'll have the benefit of an extra day to recover, but he'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday or Saturday to be able to play in Week 15 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Dealing with different injury•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Bruised ribs in loss•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Questionable to return•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Enjoys career day•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Compiles 11 tackles in win•
-
Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Ready to make NFL debut•