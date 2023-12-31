Witherspoon (hip) is active Sunday against the Steelers.
Witherspoon has missed two straight games while recovering from a hip pointer, but the rookie corner's absences will end there. His return to the secondary should be good news for the Seahawks when they take the field against Pittsburgh in Week 17.
