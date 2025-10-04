Witherspoon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon logged a trio of DNPs this week after playing through the knee issue last Thursday night against the Cardinals. It's fair to wonder if the cornerback suffered a setback versus Arizona. Witherspoon has played the bulk of his defensive snaps at slot cornerback. Derion Kendrick filled in at that spot in Week 3 when Witherspoon was out.