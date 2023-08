Witherspoon missed practice again Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Witherspoon hasn't practiced since leaving early Monday after suffering the injury. Head Coach Pete Carrol has stated that the team will be cautious with him, and he will not play Thursday against the Vikings. The rookie cornerback will continue focusing on getting healthy, so he can be ready to go Week 1 against the Rams at the very latest.