Witherspoon (knee)is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Witherspoon has already lost three games to the knee injury and looks to be in line for a fourth absence. He did manage a limited practice Friday, so it appears that his recovery has progressed, even if he can't suit up.

