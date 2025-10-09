Witherspoon (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Witherspoon has dealt with a knee injury throughout the first third of the season, as he's been active for only two games. After sitting out Week 5, he is expected to practice at some point ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Witherspoon will likely need to log at least some activity in multiple sessions to suit up Sunday, so Thursday will be pivotal.