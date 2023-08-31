Witherspoon (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the offseason's draft, has not practiced since Aug. 7 due to a lingering hamstring issue. It was previously reported that he was set to return this week, but that has not been the case yet. As the regular-season gets closer, the rookie's status is getting murkier. Still, more clarity will be gained on his availability for Week 1 once the Seahawks release their first injury report next week.