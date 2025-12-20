Witherspoon posted nine tackles (five solo) during the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday.

Witherspoon matched a season high that he set in Week 4 against the Cardinals and finished as the Seahawks' fourth-leading tackler behind Drake Thomas (13), Ernest Jones (12) and Nick Emmanwori (11). Since the Seahawks' Week 8 bye, Witherspoon has totaled 47 tackles (30 solo), five pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery across eight games.